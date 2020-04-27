Sally Hawkins Birthday: Blue Jasmine to The Shape Of Water - When the British Actress Left Us Impressed With Her Brilliant Performances 

Sally Hawkins Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sally Hawkins has been one of the finest actresses in Hollywood since a while and her amazing versatility is proof of that. The British actress has appeared in several amazing films including the likes of Vera Drake , Blue Jasmine among others. The British actress has appeared on Television in the BBC adaptations of Tipping The Velvet and Fingersmith. As for her recent films, Hawkins earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Guillermo del Toro's The Shape Of Water. Woody Allen Birthday Special: From Annie Hall to Blue Jasmine, 5 Must-Watch Films of the American Filmmaker.

Sally is known for her natural act and has time and again show that she's the best when it comes to playing characters that are not only compelling but also induced with realism. Hawkins has mainly been a regular face among independent film circuits. As the actress celebrates her birthday on April 27, we look at some of her best films till now.

1. Paddington

Paddington has been one of the most loved British films from the recent times. Not only did the film fetch immensely positive reviews after its release, but it also managed to rake in a high quotient on Rotten Tomatoes. The film starred Hawkins in the role of Mrs Brown who plays a caring provider for a lost bear in the film. Her character's quiet yet commanding persona was portrayed beautifully by Hawkins.

2. Happy-Go- Lucky

British filmmaker Mike Leigh has been crucial in Sally Hawkins' career. The director gave Hawkins her debut with All or Nothing and later worked together again for this film. Hawkins essayed the role of a constantly optimistic woman who ends up annoying people around her with her positivity brilliantly and won over critics with her performance.

3. The Shape Of Water

This Academy Award-winning Best Picture winner starred Hawkins s a mute janitor working in a government facility whose strange encounter with an aquatic creature held captive develops into a romance. Hawkins received a Best Actress nomination for her amazing performance in the film.

.4. Blue Jasmine

Woody Allen's 2013 film starring Cate Blanchett in lead starred Hawkins in the role of the lead character Jasmine's sister Ginger. The film received a lot of praises for its remarkable performances by both Blanchett and Hawkins. This film is considered to be Hawkin's biggie when it comes to giving her an exposure towards international audiences. Godzilla King of The Monsters Trailer: A Treat For A Creature Flick Lovers! Watch Video.

Over the years, Sally Hawkins has wowed audiences as a stage actor but has had an equally amazing run in the movies. We hope the actress continues to give us more such amazing performances in future.