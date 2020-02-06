Sam Raimi Reuniting With Marvel to Direct Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marvel has managed to get back their old house star as Sam Raimi is possibly returning to direct Doctor Strange 2. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the filmmaker who helmed the original Spiderman series between 2002 and 2007 is in talks with the house to overlook the upcoming project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The news was another surprise after the initial shock of Scott Derrickson who helmed the 2016's first installment of 'Doctor Strange' exiting the from the second part due to creative differences. However, Scott has agreed to hold on to his executive producer position for the film. Marvel Drops a Glimpse of Disney Plus’ Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in an Exciting Teaser (Watch Video)

Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sorcerer Supreme alike the first film. The film will also connect the dots between the upcoming Disney+ series Wandavision which is scheduled to reach the audiences in December 2020.Raimi had introduced Tobey Maguire as and in Spiderman but over the years had shifted to produce films like 'Crawl' and 'Don't Breathe'. Captain Marvel 2 Update: Brie Larson’s Superhero Film to Be Scripted by WandaVision Writer, the Sequel May Hit the Screens in 2022.

He had also directed some of the commercially successful movies such as Oz the Great and Powerful and Drag Me to Hell. Apart from Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch has also portrayed the character in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Makers of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' have planned for a release date of May 7, 2021, and are aiming to start production in May this year.