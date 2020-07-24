Actress Sarah Hyland has decided to postpone her wedding with actor Wells Adams because she wants to focus on more important things. "I think right now there are more important things to worry about," Hyland told people.com. "We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there. But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now. Sarah Hyland On Postponing Wedding With Wells Adams: ‘We Want To Be Able To Focus On What’s Important Right Now’

That's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others," she added. She continued: "There's a lot of learning, and I'm really more focused on political things rather than wedding things. There is a lot going on in the world right now and that's what we should be focused on." Sarah Hyland Is Unhappy with Her Character Haley’s Ending in ‘Modern Family’

Hyland is best known for her stint in "Modern Family", which airs in India on Star World. Created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, the show is about the Pritchett family and it won hearts for showing a diverse picture of the modern American family with themes woven around a gay couple, adoption, dating, young pregnancy and ethnicity.

