Sarah Hyland celebrates her birthday today and it's time we start cheering for her sartorial skills. The Modern Family actress has always been a red carpet stunner, strutting in style in her charming outfits. With those sensuous eyes of hers, Sarah is able to strike a chord with all her admirers while making it a point to feature in our best-dressed lists. A fashionista who's always on the roll, her fashion offerings are delightful and charming, all rolled into one. Sarah Hyland On Postponing Wedding With Wells Adams: 'We Want To Be Able To Focus On What's Important Right Now'.

From cutesy dresses to elegant gowns, Sarah Hyland never restricts herself to any one silhouette and prefers playing with different ones instead. She's a pro when it comes to flaunting her charming self and often finds herself among the best-dressed in Hollywood. Her style shenanigans have always been marvellous and if we are ever asked to describe her sartorial attempts, we'll simply say they are mind-boggling. As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at her brilliant style moments. Sarah Hyland Is Unhappy with Her Character Haley’s Ending in ‘Modern Family’.

Keep scrolling...

In Christian Siriano

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Fausto Puglisi

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Georges Hobeika

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Teresa Helbig

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zac Posen

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sarah Hyland's fashion moments have all been bookmarked by us for our future references. Her personal style is easy to ape and she prefers keeping it casual. Speaking of her red carpet attempts, they are appealing and congenial. We hope she has an eventful year ahead and that her style file never ceases to impress. On the parting note, happy birthday, Sarah! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).