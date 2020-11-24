Sarah Hyland celebrates her birthday today and it's time we start cheering for her sartorial skills. The Modern Family actress has always been a red carpet stunner, strutting in style in her charming outfits. With those sensuous eyes of hers, Sarah is able to strike a chord with all her admirers while making it a point to feature in our best-dressed lists. A fashionista who's always on the roll, her fashion offerings are delightful and charming, all rolled into one. Sarah Hyland On Postponing Wedding With Wells Adams: 'We Want To Be Able To Focus On What's Important Right Now'.
From cutesy dresses to elegant gowns, Sarah Hyland never restricts herself to any one silhouette and prefers playing with different ones instead. She's a pro when it comes to flaunting her charming self and often finds herself among the best-dressed in Hollywood. Her style shenanigans have always been marvellous and if we are ever asked to describe her sartorial attempts, we'll simply say they are mind-boggling. As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at her brilliant style moments. Sarah Hyland Is Unhappy with Her Character Haley’s Ending in ‘Modern Family’.
Keep scrolling...
In Christian Siriano
In Dolce & Gabbana
In Fausto Puglisi
In Georges Hobeika
In Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
In Teresa Helbig
In Zac Posen
Sarah Hyland's fashion moments have all been bookmarked by us for our future references. Her personal style is easy to ape and she prefers keeping it casual. Speaking of her red carpet attempts, they are appealing and congenial. We hope she has an eventful year ahead and that her style file never ceases to impress. On the parting note, happy birthday, Sarah! Have a great one.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).