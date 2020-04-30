Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She Dyed Her Hair Pink Just to Embarrass Her Kids (Watch Video)

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has dyed her hair pink to embarrass her kids. Taking to her Instagram, the "Cruel Intentions" fame artiste posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her pink locks, revealing she wanted to make her kids cringe, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Uma Thurman Gives Haircut to Her Daughter Maya Hawke During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

"Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quaran-colour," Sarah said in the video. The 47-year-old has two kids -- Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, seven -- with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine.

Check Out Sarah Michelle Gellar's Video Below

View this post on Instagram #quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

"My kids are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and hear the questions they ask," Sarah added.