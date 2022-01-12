The 2022 Scream movie, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is the fifth installment in the film series. Starring Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, along with Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, reprising their roles from previous installments. the first reviews of the American slasher flick are out and they look satisfying. This time, the story of Scream focuses on life after twenty-five years at Woodsboro, where a new killer wearing a Ghostface mask creates havoc. Here, check out what the critics have to say for the film below. Scream: Before the Fifth Film Arrives, Ranking All the Previous Scream Movies in Neve Campbell’s Slasher Franchise From Worst to Best!

Empire: "This is a ‘re-quel’ as fast, funny and ferocious as a Scream movie should be. In an era of elevated horror, it’s a gloriously gory basement party."

The Guardian: "Perhaps there is less zap in Scream nowadays and archly invoking the newer generation of indie horror – Jordan Peele is mentioned, with absolute respect – only serves in the long run to remind you how elderly Scream is. But it’s still capable of delivering some piercing high-pitched decibels." Scream Movie Trailer: Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette Return to Their Iconic Roles To Fight Ghostface.

Watch Trailer:

Slash Film: "There's one particularly humorous moment where a character keeps opening doors in a house, with the expectation being that the minute the open door closes we'll see the killer standing behind it. But it doesn't happen. And it doesn't happen again, and again, and again, to the point where you can't help but start laughing at the intentional absurdity of it all. "

The Wrap: Vividly photographed by Brett Jutkiewicz and cunningly edited by Michel Aller, this new Scream is a killer. Smartly scary and scary smart, consistent with the history of this series but unafraid to piss off fans if it’s for the good of the story. This satire of requels may very well be the first requel done right. It’s a scream, baby."

Screen Rant: "Sequels are difficult to do well in a way that expands upon the established story while keeping things fresh, but Scream manages to do that for the most part and in a smart way."

Scream released on January 13, 2022, in Australia, and hits the big screen on January 14 in the US and UK. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).