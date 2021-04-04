American singer-actor Zendaya has been roped in to voiced the character of Lola Bunny in the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. According to Variety, the news was confirmed through the film's official Twitter account on Saturday(local time). "Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya," the tweet reads, alongside a basketball emoji and a gif of Lola Bunny. Entertainment Weekly was the first to report the casting news. Zendaya Being a Young Woman in the Industry Feels ‘It Is Important Not To Be Intimidated in Hollywood’.

In 1996, the original 'Space Jam' was released that saw Lola Bunny as Bugs Bunny's girlfriend who shows off her basketball skills. Lola is nearly injured in the final basketball game, and Bugs comes to her rescue. As reported by Variety, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' which dropped its first trailer on Saturday morning, is set to release both theatrically and on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16. Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon Tease Fans With 3 Different Title Posters of Their Upcoming Marvel Movie.

The movie will feature Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James replacing NBA legend Michael Jordan as the face of the 'Space Jam' franchise. The story follows James as he struggles to connect with his tech-savvy son Dom (Ceyair J. Wright), but when a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) attempts to steal James' social media followers, the two are sucked into the 'Warner 3000 entertainment server-verse.' In order to save his son,

Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Twitter Handle Confirms

James must defeat the Goon Squad, with the help of the 'Toon Squad', which includes Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, Roadrunner and the rest of the Looney Tunes. Variety has reported that the cast also includes Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe. Many NBA and WNBA players will make cameo appearances in the film, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.