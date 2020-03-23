Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Tom Holland Decides to Self-Isolate After Feeling ill Amid Coronavirus Scare

Tom Holland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No, not Tom Holland, please. While many Hollywood celebs namely Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Kristopher Hivju and Indira Varma have tested positive for novel coronavirus, Tom Holland could be the latest name to join this not-so-desirable list. The MCU star in his Instagram live stated how he's feeling really ill but doesn't think it's coronavirus scare. Nonetheless, he has decided to self-isolate himself as a preventive measure. Holland's fans are certainly not pleased with his confession and are praying for his speedy recovery.

"I’m feeling really ill today,” Holland says in the video. “I don’t think I have the coronavirus, but I’m taking extra precautions. I’m self-isolating inside. This is the first day I’ve felt really ill,” he explained. “I felt fine yesterday and then this morning I woke up and I just was awful, coughing…” he said while describing his current health condition. The actor will give us an update on his health in the coming days and till then, let's pray he doesn't and in no way joins other Hollywood actors who tested positive for COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19 in New York State Prison.

Check Out Tom Holland Explaining his Health Condition in Instagram Live

Though the actor believes he isn't suffering from coronavirus at the moment, his symptoms don't sound so convincing. We certainly hope it's not the case and are looking forward to his next update. Meanwhile his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Evangeline Lilly refused to self-isolate herself by saying she prefers her freedom over anything else. She called the virus a mere respiratory flu and that the government is abusing its power by asking people to stay home.