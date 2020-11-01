It's a rejoicing moment for all Taylor Swift fans as the Hollywood singer now can finally re-record! Yas, the Look What You Made Me Do babe has been trending on Twitter as her admirers cannot keep calm over the good news. While this year, Swift gave fans Folklore, one of the biggest releases, but looks like the highlighting moment in her career now would be re-recording her old classics. For the unaware, it was in June 2019, when Taylor expressed about Scooter Braun acquiring her masters and Big Machine Records which made her unable to perform on her old songs. Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Help Her After Being Barred From Performing Her Decade-Old Songs At The American Music Awards.

But in August 2019, the singer in a conversation with Good Morning American said that “My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again.” And now, hope you get the point why 'Taylor is Free' is on fire on Twitter. Well, we can totally understand the fans emotions here. Here, check out a few tweets below. Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston’s Record of Staying Number #1 for 46 Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart Among Women.

Yassssss!

tô muito felizzz TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/mxrs3dIPay — ana. (@staceofred) November 1, 2020

Indeed!

TAYLOR IS FREE no paro de llorar dios te amo pic.twitter.com/UtTKc7OUSW — cata ˡᵒᵛᵉˢ ᶜᵃᵐⁱ (@stillkillmymind) November 1, 2020

Wow!

No longer a prisoner of her music. TAYLOR IS FREE . "You wear the same jewels That I gave you As you bury me" pic.twitter.com/PWuxRuFlOU — Chantel (@chantel_swiftie) November 1, 2020

The Wait Is Over!

The wait is over! TAYLOR IS FREE https://t.co/FcGNE8xhwG — Norberto - 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@norberto1_1) November 1, 2020

TAYLOR IS FREE I REPEAT TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/WRwqvVxbNT — Hada👻👻 bubu's day (@familiarlouie) November 1, 2020

Yup!

And if I'm on fire You'll be made of ashes, too TAYLOR IS FREE this month#TaylorIsFree #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/F0Sxu2WAjJ — Noble #ARIAsTaylorSwift (@NobleSwiftie) November 1, 2020

All Hail The Queen!

Taylor Swift is known to be a supreme star in the West. With millions of fans following her on social media, we bet, the trend is not going to say goodbye anytime soon. Her songs have a deep meaning which in a way talks about the reality around. We can't wait now for Swift to re-record. Stay tuned!

