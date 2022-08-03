The teenage vampire series First Kill, won't be renewed for a second season. The news comes nearly two months after the streaming series debuted all eight episodes from the first season in early June, reports Variety. Sources close to the matter told Variety that Netflix is proud of the work that producers, cast and crew put in on the series, though the decision came down to a matter of viewing numbers versus cost. First Kill: Netflix Cancels Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook's Teen Vampire Series After the First Season.

According to Variety, based on a short story from horror writer V. E. Schwab, First Kill followed Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), two teenage girls who fall for one another, but come from warring families: one a dynasty of vampire hunters, the other a line of bloodsuckers.

The series had garnered a dedicated following in the weeks since its premiere. In a tweet confirming the cancellation, series cast member Goodman expressed gratitude towards the show's fanbase.

Quoted by Variety, Goodman wrote, "I have nothing but love for every single one of you! Thank you all for taking the show in as your own, seeing you all feel seen made all the hard work and hours worth it.