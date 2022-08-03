According to Variety, based on a short story from horror writer V. E. Schwab, First Kill followed Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), two teenage girls who fall for one another, but come from warring families: one a dynasty of vampire hunters, the other a line of bloodsuckers.
The series had garnered a dedicated following in the weeks since its premiere. In a tweet confirming the cancellation, series cast member Goodman expressed gratitude towards the show's fanbase.
Quoted by Variety, Goodman wrote, "I have nothing but love for every single one of you! Thank you all for taking the show in as your own, seeing you all feel seen made all the hard work and hours worth it.
