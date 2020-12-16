Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan makes films that have re-organised imagination when it comes to the sci-fi genre of cinema. The filmmaker surprises you with his revelation that he does not own a smartphone. Instead, he has a little flip phone that he uses from time to time. "It's true that I don't have a smartphone. I have a little flip phone that I take with me from time to time. I'm easily distractible so I don't really want to have access to the internet every time when I'm bored," Nolan told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Did You Know Irrfan Khan Declined Christopher Nolan’s Offer to Work in Interstellar?

He added: "I do a lot of my best thinking in those kind of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me. When I'm working, I'm just surrounded by, I mean, everybody's got a phone. I can't hide, so I'm very easy to get in touch with when I'm working." Nolan prefers to make calls using a landline than communicating via emails. Christopher Nolan Opens Up About Dimple Kapadia’s Casting in Tenet

"I just have never been particularly interested in communicating with people in that way. I prefer just calling people from a landline. So yeah, I mean, everybody finds their own way to communicate with people and deal with things," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).