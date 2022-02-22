For fans of the car chase from the trailer of The Batman, you guys are in for a treat. A newly released clip sees Batman chase Penguin in the Batmobile. The clip ends with the Batmobile emerging out of an explosion and crashing Penguin's car. The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell releases on March 4, 2022.

Watch The Clip Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)