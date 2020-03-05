The Eternals: Marvel to Get Its First Ever Bollywood Style Dance Number Featuring Kumail Nanjiani as a Movie Star  

Kumail Nanjiani, The Eternals Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

The Eternals is probably is one of the most anticipated films from Marvel, mainly because of its incredible cast. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani in lead roles. We had earlier reported how Kumail Nanjiani underwent a massive transformation for his role in the upcoming Marvel film. The former Silicon Valley star beefed up big time for his role as Kingo in the film. If the film's initial synopsis and the cast announcements were any less exciting, we have an even bigger reveal to offer and this will particularly excite Bollywood fans. Marvel Announces New India Releases Dates for Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder and More.

As per reports, Marvels' upcoming film may have a huge Bollywood connection and it particularly is related to Kumail's character. In Eternals, Kumail will be seen turning into a Bollywood movie star. Not just this, Kumail will also have a full-fledged Bollywood dance number in the film. Now that's a first for Marvel isn't it?

Kumail even revealed the details of this Bollywood number. The comedian told Collider that for this special number, he even had to take dance lessons. Speaking about the song shoot, Nanjiani said, "I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout… and you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me!” As per the report, Kumail even reveals that being the Bollywood actor is his 'secret identity' in the film. The Eternals: Dinesh Who? Silicon Valley Star Kumail Nanjiani Gets Ripped for His Marvel Debut and We Are Loving It!

The film is surely going to pack some big surprises and we hardly know anything about it given that the makers are being all tight-lipped about it. As per the official synopsis of the film revolves around a group of immortal aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The Eternals is being directed by Chloé Zhao and is all set to release on November 6, 2020.