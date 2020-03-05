Marvel Announces New India Releases Dates for Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder and More

Marvel New Release Dates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the Coronavirus outbreak, several films are now being delayed and the recent one among them was Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, No Time To Die . Although unlike what reports suggested, Marvel doesn't plan to postpone Black Widow's release date in India. New release dates of Marvel films in India have been announced and fans can rejoice given that Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow will hit the screens on April 30, 2020. The new release date list also reveals the dates for other films such as Thor: Love and Thunder among others. Black Widow Teaser Trailer: 8 Clues About the Plot of Scarlett Johannson’s Solo Marvel Movie Hidden in the Promo!

After Avengers: Endgame, fans are super-excited to enter the new phase of Marvel with some big films. From multi-starrers like The Eternals to the much-awaited standalone film for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, new adventures now await for us. There have also been some big casting announcements with new actors coming into the Marvel universe and things couldn't be more exciting. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the new release dates.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

As per the new release dates,, The Eternals will be releasing on November 6, 2020. Among the 2021 releases, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated for a February 12, 2021 release whereas Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will hit the screens on May 7, 2021. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021. Eternals: The Official Synopsis Explains the Film's Connection to Avengers: Endgame.

It looks like 2021 is going to be an amazing year for Marvel fans with some amazing releases spread across the year. As for 2020, Black Widow will kick-off the year for Marvel studios and we can't wait to catch it soon!