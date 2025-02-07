The 2025 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) unfolded in a dazzling display of creativity and style on Thursday (February 6) evening in Los Angeles. The event honoured exemplary contributions to costume design across film, television, short-form media, and illustration. The star-studded roster of nominees featured four of the five Oscar-nominated films for Best Costume Design: Conclave, Gladiator II, Nosferatu, and Wicked. However, one notable omission from the CDGA nominations was the Academy Award-nominated A Complete Unknown, leaving many to wonder about its absence from this prestigious recognition. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners: Beyoncé, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Others Bag Trophies – Here’s the Complete List of Recipients of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

At the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards Nosferatu, Wicked, and Conclave triumphed in the top film categories. Conclave claimed the Contemporary award, overcoming Challengers, Emilia Pérez, The Fall Guy, and The Substance. In the Fantasy category, Wicked emerged victorious against Beetlejuice, Borderlands, Dune: Part Two, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The sole face-off between Oscar nominees occurred in the Period category, where Nosferatu bested Gladiator II, with The Book of Clarence, Maria and Saturday Night also in contention. Check out the full list of winners below. Billboard Music Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Taylor Swift Dominates With 10 Wins; Coldplay, Bad Bunny, Stray Kids, Drake and Others Shine in Major Categories.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Challengers – Jonathan Anderson

Conclave – Lisy Christl, CDG (WINNER)

Emilia Pérez – Virginie Montel

The Fall Guy – Sarah Evelyn, CDG

The Substance – Emmanuelle Youchnovski

Excellence in Period Film

The Book of Clarence – Antoinette Messam, CDG

Gladiator II – Janty Yates, CDG and Dave Crossman

Maria – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Nosferatu – Linda Muir (WINNER)

Saturday Night – Danny Glicker, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Colleen Atwood, CDG

Borderlands – Daniel Orlandi, CDG

Dune: Part Two – Jacqueline West, CDG

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Jenny Beavan, CDG

Wicked – Paul Tazewell, CDG (WINNER)

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Agatha All Along, Seekest Thou the Road – Daniel Selon, CDG

Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 – Mekel Bailey

Emily in Paris, The Grey Area – Marylin Fitoussi

The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression – Loulou Bontemps

Hacks, Just for Laughs – Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG (WINNER)

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton, Romancing Mister Bridgerton – John Glaser

Feud, Capote vs. The Swans: Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals – Lou Eyrich, CDG and Rudy Mance, CDG

Palm Royale, Maxine Throws a Party – Alix Friedberg, CDG and Leigh Bell, CDG

Ripley, IV La Dolce Vita – Maurizio Millenotti and Gianni Casalnuovo

Shogun, Ladies of the Willow World – Carlos Rosario, CDG (WINNER)

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Agatha All Along, If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You – Daniel Selon, CDG

Dune: Prophecy, The Hidden Hand – Bojana Nikitovic (WINNER)

Fallout, The Target– Amy Westcott, CDG

House of the Dragon, The Red Dragon and the Gold – Caroline McCall

The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power: Doomed to Die – Luca Mosca, CDG and Katherine Burchill and Libby Dempster

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Killer Dolls – Gioffrè Vincenzo

Dancing with the Stars, Soul Train Night – Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG

The Masked Singer, Who Can it Be Now? – Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Luke D’Alessandro, CDG (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live, Ariana Grande Host – Tome Broeker, CDG and Ashley Dudek and Cristina Natividad

We’re Here, Oklahoma, Part 3 – Diego Montoya and Marco Morante; Derek Anthony Purcell and Amber Watkins

Excellence in Short Form Design

Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon – Shiona Turini, CDG (WINNER)

Chapter 1: Launderette Reimagined with Beyoncé: Levis – Shiona Turini, CDG

Dandyland: 102 – Rafaella Rabinovich

Tick Tick Tick – Samantha Kuester, CDG

Volkswagen: An American Love Story – Jenny Eagan, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

Agatha All Along – Imogene Chayes, CDG Illustrator

Joker: Folie à Deux – Eduardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator

The Masked Singer – Barbra Araujo, CDG Illustrator

Shogun – James Holland, CDG Illustrator (WINNER)

For the unversed, in support of those impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the CDGA introduced an online auction, partnering with Propstore to feature costume community items. Proceeds will benefit the IATSE Emergency Relief Fund.

