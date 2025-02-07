The 2025 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) unfolded in a dazzling display of creativity and style on Thursday (February 6) evening in Los Angeles. The event honoured exemplary contributions to costume design across film, television, short-form media, and illustration. The star-studded roster of nominees featured four of the five Oscar-nominated films for Best Costume Design: Conclave, Gladiator II, Nosferatu, and Wicked. However, one notable omission from the CDGA nominations was the Academy Award-nominated A Complete Unknown, leaving many to wonder about its absence from this prestigious recognition. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners: Beyoncé, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Others Bag Trophies – Here’s the Complete List of Recipients of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
At the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards Nosferatu, Wicked, and Conclave triumphed in the top film categories. Conclave claimed the Contemporary award, overcoming Challengers, Emilia Pérez, The Fall Guy, and The Substance. In the Fantasy category, Wicked emerged victorious against Beetlejuice, Borderlands, Dune: Part Two, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The sole face-off between Oscar nominees occurred in the Period category, where Nosferatu bested Gladiator II, with The Book of Clarence, Maria and Saturday Night also in contention. Check out the full list of winners below. Billboard Music Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Taylor Swift Dominates With 10 Wins; Coldplay, Bad Bunny, Stray Kids, Drake and Others Shine in Major Categories.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Challengers – Jonathan Anderson
Conclave – Lisy Christl, CDG (WINNER)
Emilia Pérez – Virginie Montel
The Fall Guy – Sarah Evelyn, CDG
The Substance – Emmanuelle Youchnovski
Excellence in Period Film
The Book of Clarence – Antoinette Messam, CDG
Gladiator II – Janty Yates, CDG and Dave Crossman
Maria – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Nosferatu – Linda Muir (WINNER)
Saturday Night – Danny Glicker, CDG
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Colleen Atwood, CDG
Borderlands – Daniel Orlandi, CDG
Dune: Part Two – Jacqueline West, CDG
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Jenny Beavan, CDG
Wicked – Paul Tazewell, CDG (WINNER)
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Agatha All Along, Seekest Thou the Road – Daniel Selon, CDG
Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 – Mekel Bailey
Emily in Paris, The Grey Area – Marylin Fitoussi
The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression – Loulou Bontemps
Hacks, Just for Laughs – Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG (WINNER)
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton, Romancing Mister Bridgerton – John Glaser
Feud, Capote vs. The Swans: Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals – Lou Eyrich, CDG and Rudy Mance, CDG
Palm Royale, Maxine Throws a Party – Alix Friedberg, CDG and Leigh Bell, CDG
Ripley, IV La Dolce Vita – Maurizio Millenotti and Gianni Casalnuovo
Shogun, Ladies of the Willow World – Carlos Rosario, CDG (WINNER)
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Agatha All Along, If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You – Daniel Selon, CDG
Dune: Prophecy, The Hidden Hand – Bojana Nikitovic (WINNER)
Fallout, The Target– Amy Westcott, CDG
House of the Dragon, The Red Dragon and the Gold – Caroline McCall
The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power: Doomed to Die – Luca Mosca, CDG and Katherine Burchill and Libby Dempster
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Killer Dolls – Gioffrè Vincenzo
Dancing with the Stars, Soul Train Night – Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG
The Masked Singer, Who Can it Be Now? – Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Luke D’Alessandro, CDG (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live, Ariana Grande Host – Tome Broeker, CDG and Ashley Dudek and Cristina Natividad
We’re Here, Oklahoma, Part 3 – Diego Montoya and Marco Morante; Derek Anthony Purcell and Amber Watkins
Excellence in Short Form Design
Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon – Shiona Turini, CDG (WINNER)
Chapter 1: Launderette Reimagined with Beyoncé: Levis – Shiona Turini, CDG
Dandyland: 102 – Rafaella Rabinovich
Tick Tick Tick – Samantha Kuester, CDG
Volkswagen: An American Love Story – Jenny Eagan, CDG
Excellence in Costume Illustration
Agatha All Along – Imogene Chayes, CDG Illustrator
Joker: Folie à Deux – Eduardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator
The Masked Singer – Barbra Araujo, CDG Illustrator
Shogun – James Holland, CDG Illustrator (WINNER)
For the unversed, in support of those impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the CDGA introduced an online auction, partnering with Propstore to feature costume community items. Proceeds will benefit the IATSE Emergency Relief Fund.
