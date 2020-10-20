The New Mutants is the thirteenth and final installment in the X-Men film series. Directed by Josh Boone, after several delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic, this film had finally hit the theatres in the US on August 28, 2020. Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga, this horror film in the superhero genre, is all set to get a theatrical release in India. The New Mutants would be releasing in India ahead of Halloween 2020 and that is on October 30, 2020. The New Mutants: The Only Review for the Film Amid Boycott From Critics Calls It 'Generic'.

The theatres in India reopened, after months of been shut down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, on October 15. There are several films been re-released in cinema halls. Regarding The New Mutants release, besides theatrical release, it is also scheduled to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray by Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment on November 17, 2020. The New Mutants Trailer: Josh Boone Blends X-Men With Horror and This Chaotic Mixture Is Surprisingly Good (Watch Trailer).

The New Mutants Theatrical Release In India

ARRIVING IN CINEMAS... #TheNewMutants - a #horror film in the #superhero genre - to release in *cinemas* in #India on 30 Oct 2020 by 20th Century Studios... It is the 13th and final installment in the #XMen series. pic.twitter.com/OnYbZuAZNG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2020

The New Mutants, written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee, revolved around a group of young mutants held in a secret facility for their own protection. These super-powered teenagers are fighting against monsters and a giant creature called Demon Bear. The New Mutants when released in the US had opened to mixed reviews.

