A majority of publications have refused to review The New Mutants until and unless Disney provides safe screening options for the journalists deployed - either online screener link or socially-distanced theatres. This unanimous boycott has resulted in just one review for the long-delayed superhero film. The movie was originally set to release in April 2018. It has been a two and half a years-long struggle for the movie to reach the theatres, which unfortunately has happened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of the world will still have to wait for the digital release of the movie. Here's what the one and only review, by The Hollywood Reporter, of The New Mutants, has to say about the film. Film Critics and Publications Refuse to Review Disney's The New Mutants Until Safer Screening Options Are Provided.

THR called the movie generic, finding no novelty in the setting of the plot. "Mutants will provide an eye-rolling case of déjà vu," Jordan Mintzer wrote. To be noted, Mintzer watched the film Paris, where the masks are mandatory for movie theatres.

The New Mutants is one of the rare superhero horror movies. "The movie isn’t even as scary as it could be, a fact that could be explained by the need to maintain a PG-13 rating, but in the end we’re only reminded of recent teen horror ensembles like It that worked much better," THR wrote. The movie was produced by Fox, but released by Disney after they acquired the company. Disney is also developing Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness which will be another superhero horror film on the roster. The New Mutants Trailer: Josh Boone Blends X-Men With Horror and This Chaotic Mixture Is Surprisingly Good (Watch Trailer).

Mutants is directed by Josh Boone, who has the teen romantic tragedy The Fault in Our Stars to his credit. "Generic and, at its best, straining to be heartfelt, director Josh Boone’s adaptation of the Marvel spin-off comic series is a Marvel movie spinoff in its own right, making vague references to the X-Men franchise but attempting to stand on its own. Unfortunately it rarely does, even if the film’s trio of young and tough female leads manages to give your typically male-dominated genre something of a feminine twist," THR wrote.

"At best, Boone coaxes good performances from his cast, especially the troika of Blu, Taylor-Joy and Williams, who add layers of panache and emotion to their characters while kicking ass at the same time," THR concluded.

