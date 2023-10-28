Horror movies are known for their spine-chilling scares, suspenseful plots and terrifying characters. But one element of horror films that often goes overlooked is the costumes. From iconic monsters to terrifying villains, horror movie costumes can be just as scary as the films themselves. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most iconic and scary horror movie costumes that deserve more attention. Halloween 2023 Drinks Ideas: From Witch's Brew Punch to Bloody Shirley Temple, Delicious and Visually Impressive Drinks for Your Halloween Party.

Having said that, outlandish costumes from films like The Nun, Friday The 13th and more are very popular, but here we’ll talk about creative costumes from films that are scary but least discussed. So without further ado, let’s get started. Halloween 2023: From A Tale of Two Sisters to The Wailing, Check Out This Spine-Chilling Selection of 5 Must-Watch Korean Horror Movies.

Pinhead

Pinhead (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Pinhead is the iconic villain of Hellraiser franchise. He is a coenobite, a demon from the underworld who is summoned to Earth by a puzzle box known as the lament configuration. The antagonist is known for his pale skin, head full of pins and black leather outfit. It’s also one of the most iconic villain costumes in film history.

The Xenomorph

The Xenomorph (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Xenomorph from Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror film Alien is one of the terrifying horror movie creatures of all time. Its sleek, black exoskeleton, elongated head, and razor-sharp teeth are instantly recognisable to even the most casual horror fan. The Xenomorph costume is supremely unique and fearsome.

The Thing

The Thing (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Thing from John Carpenter's remake of The Thing is a shapeshifting alien parasite that can perfectly imitate any living organism. FYI, The Thing’s costume is a masterpiece of special effects, however sadly not much discussed. Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner To Chrissy Teigen, Check How Hollywood Celebs Are Prepping Up for Spooky Season!

The Babadook

The Babadook (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Babadook happens to be tall, thin creature with dull kin, a black top hat and a long sharp-toothed grin. Even after being scary, not much is talked about this terrifying creature. If you seeking Halloween inspo, this one is the easiest to ape.

Candyman

Candyman (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Candyman is a vengeful spirit known for his hook hand, long black fur coat and fedora. The costume here is less scary and more on the intimidating side, as it perfectly captures the character's dangerous nature. Not everything needs to be eerie, right?

That’s it, guys! These are just a few of the many scary movie costumes that deserve more attention. They are definitely costumes that can haunt our nightmares. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).