The One And Only Ivan, a children's film about encaged animals, is skipping theatrical release amid the pandemic to drop on Diney+. The reviews for the film that is part photo-realistic animation and part live-action are generally favourable. It has not received rave reviews that kids' films like Inside Out or Toy Story have received in the past, but the movie will float. There are a couple of outlets that pointed out many negatives in the film, but even many of them agreed that the movie will be enjoyable for kids. Based on a novel by K. A. Applegate, The and Only Ivan is directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and features voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, while Bryan Cranstor stars. Here is what the critics are saying about the film.

The New York Times wrote that the film "brings a fair amount of heart to a generic story line," adding, "But mostly “The One and Only Ivan” consists of fairly standard Disney lessons, about the hardships of losing parents (real and surrogate) and how difficult it is to embrace change."

The New York Post also said that kids will love the movie but criticised: "Breaking free of the circus cages should be a fun, quick adventure that shakes up the story. But the movie’s pulse never quickens. Every moment here, save for the emotional ending, feels exactly the same as the last."

Variety had similar observations: "The story takes no outsize turns, no big surprise twists. Perhaps the only surprise is how touching it is: a tale that will caress you, and your children, in a way that speaks to something true. It reminds you of what it’s like to be moved by a kids’ film that’s driven by more than nonstop movement."

The Guardian appreciated the cast and wrote, "A reliable ace is Sharrock’s deftly picked cast, a reminder yet again of Disney’s ability to look beyond star power to find distinctive, well-matched voices. The lineup might be starrier than usual here but each actor brings character to their respective animal from Jolie’s elderly elephant to Danny DeVito’s stray dog to Helen Mirren’s pampered poodle,"

IndieWire wrote, "It builds to a conclusion that, like the best parts of this film, combines movie-magic whimsy with hard-won realism, slipping some very grown-up ideas (and ideals) into a classic talking-animal charmer."

Rolling Stones wrote, "Quiet will not necessarily equal boredom for young audiences willing to forego noisy action for sweet empathy,"

Hindustan Times had a rather different approach: "The One and Only Ivan is an uncommonly pensive Disney film — one that is closer thematically with Christopher Robin and Pete’s Dragon than, say, Aladdin or The Jungle Book. Writer Mike White and director Thea Sharrock slather the film with a layer of melancholy that might be too intense for children."

