A new trailer for the upcoming movie The One And Only Ivan has dropped on the internet, before the feature streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is the third title to be pulled off from Disney's theatrical release roster. While Artemis Fowl did not do as well as expected, The One And Only Ivan might just be able to crack the numbers for the streamer. The presence of veterans like Bryan Cranston and Angelina Jolie will help. And, of course, the first footage is adorable and cute, seemingly richer in content than Artemis Fowl.

The first trailer for TOAOI does a good job of introducing the main characters and setting the vibe of the film. The film is a good blend of live-action and CGI, but gives off a little Dumbo vibe (One of earlier Disney movies).

The voice cast includes, Sam Rockwell as Ivan; Angelina Jolie as Stella; Danny DeVito as Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle amongst others. Beyonce's Black Is King Visual Album Is Coming on Disney Plus.

Ivan, the gorilla, performs at a circus, where he meets the new entrant, Ruby, a baby elephant voiced by Brooklynn Prince. Together, they hatch an escape plan.

Watch The Trailer For The One And Only Ivan Here:

The One and Only Ivan is directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Mike White based on Katherine Applegate’s book. The film is backed by the late Allison Shearmur, Angelina Jolie and Brigham Taylor. Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock serve as executive producers.

