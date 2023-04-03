The Super Mario Bros Movie is all set to finally release in theaters this week and fans surely are excited. Featuring the classic Nintendo characters that have ruled gaming for decades, the film will follow Mario as he sets out on a quest to defeat Bowser and save Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer: Chris Pratt's Mario Leads the Fight to Bowser in Illumination's Film Based on the Hit Nintendo Game (Watch Video).

With the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and more, The Super Mario Bros Movie looks extremely faithful to Nintendo games. Introducing characters like Donkey Kong as well, it looks like the film will be a treat for the fans of the games, and we can't wait. So, before you watch the movie, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

The Super Mario Bros Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario. The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. They will also be joined by Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco and more. Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will make a cameo in the film too.

Plot

The Super Mario Bros film will follow Mario as he embarks on a journey with Princess Peach and Toad to save Mushroom Kingdom from the wrath of Bowser. It will also introduce characters from Nintendo's iconic library of games like Donkey Kong and more.

Watch the Trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie:

Release Date

The Super Mario Bros Movie starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and more releases in theaters on April 7, 2023. The Super Mario Bros Movie: Chris Pratt Promises ‘The Movie Really Honours the Video Game’ and Is Super Nostalgic.

Review

The reviews for The Super Mario Bros Movie aren't out yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will updated.

