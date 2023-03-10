The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie is out, and it looks like fan of the games are surely going to be happy. Featuring reference to Mario Kart and Donkey Kong, the trailer sees Mario lead the fight towards Bowser. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Jack Black and more, the film releases in theatres on April 5, 2023. The Super Mario Bros Movie Will Now Release Two Days Early on April 5!

Watch the Final Trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie:

