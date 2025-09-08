Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): There's great news for music lovers in India.

Rolling Loud India, a two-day global music festival, is all set to take place in Mumbai this November.

The organisers on Monday announced the headlining acts for the event, which include international artists Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Central Cee, as well as Indian artists Karan Aujla, DIVINE and Hanumankind.

Day 1 of the festival, scheduled for November 22, will feature UK rap sensation Central Cee and GRAMMY-nominated Pittsburgh legend Wiz Khalifa, as per a press note.

Central Cee has been dominating charts with his recent collaboration "Which One" featuring Drake. Wiz Khalifa will bring massive hits like "Black and Yellow," "See You Again" and "Young Wild & Free" to India. Included in the stacked undercard are Swae Lee, DaBaby, Hanumankind, Denzel Curry, Gurinder Gill, Meba Offilia and others.

Day 2, November 23, is set to feature a performance from Punjabi powerhouse Karan Aujla.

Alongside Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, Don Toliver will bring his genre-blending world of hits, like "No Idea," "After Party," "Lemonade," and "Private Landing".

Adding to the day's top-tier lineup, DIVINE, will be performing his upcoming album 'Walking on Water' live for the first time ever at the festival.

Fans can see Don Toliver's fellow Cactus Jack labelmate Sheck Wes performing alongside NAV, Westside Gunn, Ski Mask The Slump God, and AR Paisley, 310babii, Sambata, Yung Raja, Yung Fazo, Shreyas and The Spindoctor, among others.

About the Indian edition, Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders/Co-CEOs, Rolling Loud, said, "Rolling Loud's mission has always been to cultivate hip-hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years. To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic - the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud. Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India's own scene. We're proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, "We are excited to announce this diverse lineup for the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud India. The quality of this lineup reflects hip-hop's force as a global connector. With artists at the peak of their craft, the first-ever Rolling Loud India promises to be nothing short of epic."

The festival will be held on November 22 and 23 at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

