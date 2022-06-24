Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and other talented actors has finally premiered. Twitterati is delighted with the film, many found it to be a perfect mix of funny, vibrant and mature. A few had some complaints but still found the film to be a great watch. Many fans have posted their reactions online and well, take a look for yourself. Thor Love and Thunder New Promo Showcases Unseen Footage Including Chris Hemsworth's Leg Split and Two Bleating Asgardian Goats!

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

But it's not Ragnarok

I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history. — Jake (@jacobkleinman) June 24, 2022

Killer boogeyman

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/PDb5SZRWOo — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 24, 2022

Amazing

#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world pic.twitter.com/W7PUUXIfM5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2022

Everything he wanted

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

Christian Bale but Joker

Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as #ThorLoveandThunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point. pic.twitter.com/zsg9SNXfqY — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

