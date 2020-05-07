Tom Felton aka Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy Gets 'Sorted' in Hufflepuff and We Think His Father Lucius Won't Be Pleased!

Tom Felton (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

If you have read J K Rowling's Harry Potter saga, you've probably grown up having a strained relationship with one of the characters and it is none other than Draco Malfoy. Playing Malfoy's character in the Harry Potter movies was actor Tom Felton and we have to say, he absolutely nailed it. It's been over eight years since the last Harry Potter film released but we bet when you think of Draco Malfoy, you definitely think of Felton. With the current coronavirus pandemic, Potter fans have been finding solace in all virtual things including the book readings and also getting sorted online with the Sorting Hat on Wizarding World site. Emma Watson Gets Snapped Kissing a Mystery Man and Not Tom Felton! (View Pic Inside).

Recently, actor Tom Felton decided to join the fun and took logged on to Wizarding World to get himself 'sorted' and while we all were expecting it to be Slytherin, turns out, Felton landed up in the Hufflepuff house. The actor surprised by this result, shared it on his Instagram handle and even called it a 'sad day'. We bet Malfoy's father, Lucius isn't going to be pleased about this either. Well, losing Felton surely must have been a sad day for Slytherin but we bet house Hufflepuff is happy.

Check Out Felton's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram a sad day....on so many levels #harrypotterathome A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on May 6, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

What's amazing is that Felton had even created his Wizarding passport with the name Draco Malfoy. Pointing out the same, actress Evanna Lynch who essayed the role of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films wrote, "ok but it is so sweet that you put Draco Malfoy as your passport name!!"Harry Potter At Home: Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and More Celebs to Read Chapters Of the First Book Virtually (Watch Video).

It looks like members of Hufflepuff were surely happy welcoming Felton in their club. A user commenting on Felton's post wrote, "As a Hufflepuff, we welcome you and will help you when your father inevitably hears about this."