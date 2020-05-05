Harry Potter At Home: Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and More Celebs to Read Chapters Of the First Book Virtually (Watch Video)

Harry Potter At Home (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown across several countries has forced artists to go virtual and come up with new things to keep netizens entertained, involved and help build a positive atmosphere amid this crisis. While musicians have been doing an amazing job of holding virtual concerts, there are also several initiatives like virtual book clubs that have become common amid this quarantine. Interestingly, J K Rowling's Harry Potter saga has been one of the most popular ones that entertained children and adults alike and now, several celebrities and also actors who were a part of the film are coming together for something special. Wondering what? From The Great Gatsby to Harry Potter, 5 Popular Books of All Times That You Must Read!

Well, the insanely popular book that actually started it all, the first book from the series titled Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will now be read online by a host of celebrities including the likes of actor Daniel Radcliffe who famously essayed the titular role in the film adaptations and also others such as David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni among others. The amazing news was announced on the Wizarding World Twitter handle which said, "Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator. #HarryPotterAtHome." Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Reason Why He Won’t Play Harry Potter Again.

Check Out the Introductory Video Here:

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

The book consisting of 17 chapters will be divided with each chapter having a new celebrity and the videos will be released on harrypotterathome.com. The first chapter of the iconic book has been read by Radcliffe and is currently available on the site as well as on Spotify. Looks like Harry Potter fans are set for the summer considering they get to hear some of the most popular celebs read their favourite book online!