Venom star Tom Hardy celebrates his birthday on September 15. The actor who's also being considered to be Daniel Craig's successor and become the next 007 agent is quite a popular name in Hollywood. While he's often praised for his brilliant acting skills and the way he nails his roles to the hilt, we also admire the way he presents himself. Hardy looks charming and there are no two ways about that but he also believes in sinking deep into his various characters and his different looks strike a chord with us almost instantly. Tom Hardy Birthday Special: Here’s The Workout Plan That Helps 'Bane' Maintain His Muscular Physique.

When it comes to delivering some of the most shocking transformations, he's at par with Christian Bale or Leonardo Di Caprio. From Al Capone, where he transferred himself as the notorious gangster to The Revenant, where he played a frontiersman, Hardy knows how to live his strong characters or should we say, he knows how to bring them alive on the big screen. His looks and transformations have stunned us time and again and the more movies he signs, the eager we get to witness his look in it. He's a director's actor and having him on board is like a blessing in disguise. To understand the reason behind our gush fest, here's taking you through some of his looks from his different movies that would rest the case! Venom Let There Be Carnage Trailer: Tom Hardy’s Venom to Take On Woody Harrelson’s Vicious Carnage in This Crazy Spidey Spinoff! (Watch Video).

Playing a Notorious Gangster In Al Capone

The Mighty Villain, Bane In Dark Knight Returns

Playing Twins In Legend

His Rugged Look In Mad Max: Fury Road

The Frontiersman In The Revenant

Keeping it Dapper In This Means War

A Boxer You Don't Want to Mess With In Warrior

Speaking of his professional life, Hardy will be next seen reprising his role of Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While his first outing as the symbiote received a lukewarm response from the critics, it had a good run at the box office and that prompted the makers to plan its sequel. Hardy will collaborate with Woody Harrelson for his sequel and the film's trailer is already creating a massive buzz amongst his fan base. Here's hoping to see it on the big screen very soon. Until then, let's keep singing praises of the birthday boy.

Happy Birthday, Tom Hardy!

