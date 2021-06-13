Actor Tom Hiddleston has talked about his role Loki, the God of Mischief, and said that the character needs to evolve and that the latest series shows that he can change. Hiddleston said: "Loki needs to evolve. The cycle was: Loki is trusted, he betrays, he becomes a villain, he learns to trust again, he's betrayed, he becomes trusting again, he can be trusted again, then he betrays or feels betrayed." Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Is a Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan and This Video Proves It All!

"It's just this endless cycle of trust and betrayal and resistance. And the character is essentially singing the same song over and over and over again. He's trapped on a wheel of repetition, a compulsion to repeat the same damage, the same story. And we are breaking that record." Hiddleston said that Loki is now being released from that trap in the series. Tom Hiddleston Visited This Indian City Several Times; Loki Star Says His ‘Akka’ Used to Live There (Watch Video).

"In this story, we're showing that he can change, that he can grow. And what if the experience of that, and the journey he goes on, actually change something internal where he can potentially become someone else, or begin from a place of understanding that, if you know who you are, then who you choose to be is a different thing," he said.

Loki is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).