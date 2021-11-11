Hollywood is filled with amazing young prospects and Tye Sheridan is one of them. He seems to be a good young actor and there are great glimpses of him reaching heights in his films. When given the right work, he outshines his co-stars and steals the scenes. Sheridan can plays characters gracefully and it’s what makes him a star to be on the lookout for. Black Files: Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan to Star in a Film Based on Shannon Burke’s Novel About Paramedics.

Sheridan till now has enjoyed a fairly well career that has involved from blockbusters to more personal dramas. So to celebrate Tye Sheridan’s 25th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Joe (6.9)

This independent thriller film sees Nicholas Cage star as Joe Ransom. It sees Joe hire a 15 year old boy and protect him from his abusive father. The boy is played by Tye Sheridan and he gives a great performance here which is complimented by a lot of great thrills.

The Stanford Prison Experiment (6.9)

The Stanford Prison Experiment centers around the 1971 experiment where a group of students were selected to be a prison guard or a prisoner. What follows is a tale of insanity that is brought forward by some amazing performances. Sheridan stars alongside Ezra Miller as prisoners and give a really powerful performance.

X-Men: Apocalypse (6.9)

Set in the ‘1980s, the X-Men must band together and defeat the powerful mutant Apocalypse before he destroys the entire world. Being a successor to X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse was a bit of a letdown but still told a classic X-Men tale. Sheridan stars as young Cyclops and really embraces the character from the comics.

Mud (7.4)

Matthew McConaughey stars as the titular Mud. Mud meets a pair of teenagers, one of them being portrayed by Sheridan, who help Mud get away from his pursuers. Weirdly the film was very heartwarming and tells a great coming-of-age tale.

Ready Player One (7.4)

After the creator of OASIS (a virtual reality system) dies, he creates a contest. In the contest whoever finds the easter egg hidden by him, receives full control of his company. Tye Sheridan plays the role Wade Watts, a pro at the game, who along with the help of his allies tries to find the easter egg. Filled with enough pop-culture references to make the entire Hall H of Comic Con blush, Ready Player One is a fun time. Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One Gets Stellar Praise At SXSW Despite Technical Glitches, Check Out The Best Reactions Here.

Tye Sheridan is really gifted and the small bit of filmography that he is garnered up till now, surely is a great indication of that. We can’t wait to see where his career goes from here. With this we finish off the list and wish Tye Sheridan a very happy birthday.

