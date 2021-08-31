Do you remember the virtual reality simulation created by James Halliday in Ready Player One? Now it's not just science fiction.

Recently, the science community and venture capitalists have been fiercely discussing a concept: Metaverse. Some people say that the significance of the concept "Metaverse" is equivalent to that of "Internet", and it will have a tremendous impact on human society in the next 10 years.

Wikipedia explains the Metaverse as a collective virtual shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet. The Metaverse extends people's real life, existing as a separate parallel world. Some predict it is the ultimate form of Internet just as what Ready Player one showed.

Simply put, everyone and everything in the real world is digitally projected into this virtual world, and in this world your routine in real life persists. Go out there for dinner and shopping with friends, or even socialize with virtual Facebook, go shopping on virtual Amazon. Seemingly you live a normal life like before. What's more thrilling is that you can try something new, for instance, teleporting to Los Angeles for shopping.

Presuming Metaverse as a virtual world with only one parallel to reality definitely despises it too much. The Metaverse enables multiple virtual worlds to exist at the same time. In other words, any person or company can build their own virtual world like a game world, an amusement park, a shopping world... The huge market allows companies to make big profits not only in the real world, but also in the virtual world.

Attention to the Metaverse follows the favorable trend. In the context of investment potential of mobile Internet fading, capitalists are seeking a new generation of interactive carriers after the Internet time of personal computers and the mobile, which is expected to start a new wave.

The Metaverse has become a hot topic in the global capital market and is considered to be the revolution of Internet interaction. On the one hand, the VR industry has witnessed a turning point. The latest products of Facebook Oculus, AR glasses and other human-computer interaction projects have detonated the market, taking on its economical-friendly performance and good user experience. On the other hand, Roblox, the prototype of Metaverse, was listed in the market in March with soaring stock price afterwards.

As the first company to include Metaverse in its prospectus, Roblox attracted 42 million daily active users and created more than 1,800 thousand game experiences. Under the running method, the highly active developers and considerable users' support predict the development potential of the market.

With maturity and stability of technology, the ultimate development stage of Metaverse is to reconstruct the realistic socializing, life, economic and social systems in the digital world. The cognition of the Metaverse will be deepened in the market. From Internet based on consumers to Internet based on products, the Metaverse will show up to integrate online sales and offline supply. Under this new set of systems, the creation, transaction, and production of users in Metaverse are combined with the real world to realize a closed-loop social economic system.

The meta-universe industry chain can be divided into multiple layers from the visible usage scenario to the hidden technology.

Experience

The game is currently the "entry" closest to the Metaverse. The game will evolve and provide users with more experience for entertainment, social interaction, consumption, learning and business, covering various life scenarios.

Spatial Computing

Integrate the digital and the real world, so that the two worlds can perceive, understand and interact with each other. Relevant technology includes 3D Engine, VR, AR, XR (Extended Reality), Speech and Gesture Recognition, Spatial Mapping, Digital Twin…

Human-Computer Interaction

With the realization of miniaturized sensors, Embedded AI, and Edge Computing in low latency, it is expected that future human-computer interaction devices will bring more applications in the Metaverse. VR/AR headsets are generally perceived to be the main terminal device to enter the Metaverse. Wearable devices, brain-computer interfaces and other devices that further enhance immersion are also at the range.

Infrastructure

The basement of Metaverse is an inevitable outcome of the infrastructure technology's development. With the maturity of 5G, cloud computing, and semiconductor technologies, the real-time communication capabilities in the virtual world allow a large number of users online at the same time and achieve a more immersive experience.

In short, under this great prospect, the Metaverse will further change the way of life and work of mankind. Metaverse is a 3D virtual world that connects everyone to each other. Based on VR, AR, 5G, blockchain and other technical means, people have their own digital identities in Metaverse, and they can interact with each other in that world and create whatever content they want as well just as they do now.

Now both the technology industry and the Internet industry are barely overlooking the prospect of the Metaverse, let alone companies that are known for multi-industry and cross-fields. WiMi Hologram (WIMI) is one of the models.

With years of accumulation, WIMI currently covers eight categories of AI, AR, 5G, VR, high performance computing, high expansion computing, edge computing and semiconductor chip equipment. Meanwhile, with the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform technology, by cloud algorithms WIMI turns ordinary images into holographic 3D's form, which is widely utilized in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields.

In the past year or two, WIMI has made great breakthroughs in maturity and commercialization of the specific technologies involved in Metaverse, including VR, AR, and Brain Computer Interface.

Last year, WIMI, as the first share of the hologram field, was successfully listed. It has successively obtained strategic investment from some well-known investment institutions such as Weibo, and its revenue has increased substantially by several hundred-million-yuan year-on-year.

Through financing mergers and acquisitions, the investment arrangement was implemented by WIMI. Cross-field cooperation on production and research was carried out in AR chip technology. WIMI has great technical advantages in the fields of 3D holographic pulse lidar products, VR/AR, HUD (Head Up Display), and sensors.

According to Sullivan Consulting, WIMI has become a leading holographic AR application platform from the perspective of overall industry situation in 2020

WIMI adheres to the R&D of human-computer interaction technologies represented by VR and AR, and announced that it has obtained a patent for holographic AR head-mounted display.

According to its annual report, WIMI established a visual design research project and entered the field of VR/AR digital content development. The 5G+AR education has already begun to take shape.

Its representative said that in the future, the company will work with relevant partners to jointly promote a highly simulated, immersive, and interactive overall solution that combines VR/AR hardware, software and digital content. In addition, WIMI relies on an excellent visual design team to steep in the AR live technology and launch relevant service.

The WIMI AR+ live system, in simple terms, uses AR holographic technology to provide ultra-high-definition live services in mobile scenarios. In terms of video formats, it is compatible with VR, AR, and 4K/8K, by multi-view switching satisfying the higher demand of audiences.

WIMI also has accomplishments in software technology. It covers AI, machine recognition, machine learning, model theory, video image processing technology and the leading AR holographic application platform. It is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, medical care and others.

WIMI has committed to in-depth R&D and actual applications in all aspects of holographic 3D computer vision acquisition, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation, and application. Its capabilities cover everything from vision production, service platform construction, to software development and technical support. It's not impossible for WIMI to promote the gradual evolution of the Metaverse into a high-precision duplication of the "real world" in the virtual environment.

With the Metaverse concept hitting the field, WIMI's strategy revolves around the creation of virtual images, virtual objects and virtual scenes, which will also drive the development of 3D industries. It bears no doubt that with the support of WIMI's holographic virtual technology, the marketing method of various industries such as social network, brand marketing, culture and entertainment will undergo remarkable renovation. After all, people are full of expectations for Metaverse.

