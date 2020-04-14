Lockdown Watchlist: 7 Binge-Worthy Psychological Thriller Series That Will Give You a Great Adrenaline Rush

Bates Motel, Hannibal, The Alienist poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus Pandemic has forced us all to Quarantine and this is the best time to watch out some interesting series to kill your boredom in the first place. Well, we bring you seven binge-worthy psychological thriller series that would get all your attention straight away from the very first episode. And if you are a fan of the murder mystery genre, then all the more better!

The best part about these psychological Thrillers is its intriguing plot, investigative style of unfolding things with fine details and a lot more than that.

it surely let you dive in deep in the dark world of crimes to give you an overview of the psychology behind the crime. These murder mysteries are for you to follow and it is surely a warning of serious TV addiction as you would seek to finish it quickly. If Psychology is an area of interest and the grey characters attract you then these seven compelling psychological thriller series would leave you in an adrenaline rush, You just can't stop appreciating these show's in-depth writing, scintillating cinematography and brilliant direction.

Here is our list of binge-worthy psychological thriller series to watch in quarantine.

Bates Motel

Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga From Bates Motel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This is an underrated crime show with mind-blowing performances from Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga. A suspenseful character-centric series with a good plot that you would surely end up bingeing all five seasons on Amazon Prime. The series is a contemporary prequel to Psycho, giving a peek into Norman Bates' transformation from an awkward teenager to a murderous psychopath, and how deeply he is affected by his relationship with his mother, a still alive Norma.

The Valhalla Murders

Still From the The Valhalla Murders (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Icelandic series The Valhalla Murders is worth your time as it hooks you right there from episode one. The show follows a basic premise where a police profiler Arnar is sent back home from Oslo to his native Iceland to investigate the country's first serial killer case. He teams up with the local senior cop Kata. The 2020 series can be streamed on Netflix.

The Alienist

Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans From The Alienist (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The TV Adaptation of Caleb Carr’s novel The Alienist is one of the recent best things that happened to the murder mystery fans. A psychological thriller that takes us back in time to the late 19th-century where newspaper illustrator John Moore meets with a criminal psychologist (alienist) Dr Laszlo Kreizler to investigate a serial killer in New York. Starring Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans in the lead, you can watch this compelling series on Netflix.

Dexter

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan is living a double life, an FBI profiler in the day and a well-planned murderer who kills the guilty ones in the night. The series is considered as one of the best crime shows till date as it is rich in details and absolutely raw when it comes in presenting the crime scene. The showtime series can be streamed on Netflix which includes all the 8 seasons.

Shetland

Douglas Henshal From Shetland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

BBC One Original Shetland follows the lead character Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez played by Douglas Henshall. He leads his team to investigate various criminal activities that take place at Shetland. The show is based on several best selling books such as Red Bones, Raven Black, Dead Water and Blue Lightning. Available on Netflix.