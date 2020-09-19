Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a brand new direction after the Infinity Saga. Multiple web-series set in the universe are scheduled to launch on Disney+. Two of the titles, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier were catalogued to release in 2020. But, the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, sending Disney's release roster tumbling. Mulan had to release under a pay per view model on the streamer. The shooting for TFATWS was halted, which resulted in WandaVision being delayed despite having wrapped up the principal photography. Now, good news for the fans of the Scarlet Witch, as her series is definitely coming out in 2020. OTT Releases Of The Week: Disney+ Hotstar’s Hostages Season 2, ZEE5’s Tiki Taka, Netflix’s The Duchess and More to Watch in Second Week of September 2020.

So, the makers seem to have found a way to wiggle out of the order of the release to start streaming WandaVision before TATWS. Disney+ has released a coming soon trailer for the upcoming titles, and it includes the aforementioned series. Although, no specific outing date is set for the series, one can speculate that WandaVision will land in December 2020 on the streamer.

Check Out The Disney+ Promo Here:

WandaVision plays a crucial role in the MCU. We all know that Vision has died in Avengers: Infinity War. So, his return raises a lot of questions. It is said that Wanda is losing her mind and creates an '80s sitcom-like an alternate reality where she's happy with the love of her life. Her derangement will also directly with the 2022 movie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return to reprise their roles in the web series. Tatiana Maslany Casts As Marvel's She-Hulk: Everything You Need to Know About Stan Lee’s Iconic Character.

In other news, Disney had announced the web-series She-Hulk in 2019. On Friday, it was announced that Tatiana Maslany has landed the titular role in the MCU. Scarlett Johansson's standalone spy movies, Black Widow's release is still in limbo. But the studio is hopeful to release it in late 2020. If Black Widow misses its 2020 release, WandaVision will become the only MCU project to deliver this year.

