OTT Releases are the one we look for to keep ourselves entertained in the times of COVID-19 especially movie theatres around the world are shut. Last week's mega-budgeted Disney film Mulan shocked distributors of many countries by going digital in many countries of the world following the pay-per-view model. We are marching on to the second week of September and we bring you a complete list of every OTT releases of the week. Know about every movie and series landing on streaming giants Netflix, Disney_Hotstar, Amazon Prime and ZEE5. Some notable releases of next week include season two of Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra's hit show Hostages, Katherine Ryan’s sitcom The Duchess and Parambrata Chattopadhyay's Tiki Taka. Laxmmi Bomb: Is Akshay Kumar’s Film Skipping OTT Release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9 or Not? Here’s All You Need to Know!

Netflix's Documentary The Social Dilemma, Amazon Prime Series Wakaalat From Home and the film, So Much Love to Give are some other OTT releases of the week. Take a look at the list of movies and series releasing this week on the OTT platforms. Hostages 2: Ronit Roy Is Joined By Divya Dutta, Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar in this Dark and Gripping Kidnap Drama (Watch Video)

List of OTT Release: From September 7 to September 13

Series Coming on OTT Platforms This Week

What To Watch on Netflix

1. The Duchess: September 11, 2020

What To Watch on Amazon Prime

1. Wakaalat From Home: September 10, 2020

What To Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Hostages Season 2: September 9, 2020

Movies Coming on OTT Platforms This Week

What To Watch on Netflix

1. So Much Love to Give: September 9, 2020

2. The Social Dilemma (Documentatry): September 10, 2020

3. The Babysitter: Killer Queen: September 10, 2020

What To Watch on ZEE5

1.Tiki Taka: September 11, 2020

What To Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Next: September 7, 2020

Christopher Nolan's anticipated movie Tenet has skipped OTT release and the film even got released in selected countries. In coming months, it will be interesting to see big films like No Time To Die or Wonder Woman 84 will go on the Mulan way to release on OTT with a pay-per-view model or will be available for the territories where cinemas are open. Stays tuned with us to know about the OTT releases of every week.

