Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's latest feature film West Side Story will debut in Indian theatres on December 10. An adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same title, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez among others. West Side Story Trailer Out! Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria Romance Through Steven Spielberg's Epic Musical Remake.

"From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release West Side Story in cinemas on December 10, 2021," a statement from the makers read. West Side Story tells the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) and the hatred the rival Jets and Sharks gangs have for one another. Steven Spielberg Birthday Special: From Jaws to Jurassic Park, 10 Highest-Rated Movies of the Director As per IMDB and Fascinating Trivia About Them (LatestLY Exclusive).

The musical also features Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James. Veteran actor Rita Moreno, who had bagged an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 feature adaptation of the Broadway play, will appear in a new role in Spielberg's film. Tony Kushner penned the screenplay for the film, produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

