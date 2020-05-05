Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Calls Black Widow Tonally Different From MCU

Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984, Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow (Photo Credits: File Image)

Patty Jenkins became the world's highest-paid female director with the success of Wonder Woman. She has also directed the sequel of the film titled, Wonder Woman 1984, the release of which has been delayed due to coronavirus outbreak. In case you did not know, Patty almost directed Thor: The Dark World. She walked out of the project due to creative differences. The trailer of the upcoming Wonder Woman film feels very different from the DCEU movies, especially if you compare it to the last release, Birds Of Prey. She defends DCEU's choice saying that it allows them to cater to a variety of comic books and, also, stand apart from MCU.

Patty said, "To me, that’s what superhero movies – period – always were. I think the exception to that was that Marvel had such success doing a shared universe. But that certainly shouldn’t be the status quo. I think you should look at comic books. There’s this huge variety of comic books, and their look and tone and the world are radically different." Wonder Woman 1984: Patty Jenkins Explains Why Gal Gadot Starrer Has Two Villains.

She further went on to say how the MCU movies don't really always look like part of the same sequence and they've also experimented with tonally different movies. "And they don’t always inevitably join together. Sometimes they do, and that’s really fun, and that’s that thing. But a lot of times, they have their own run. I’m psyched that DC – and frankly, Marvel’s actually doing it a little bit more now, too, with some of the tone of Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Widow and Doctor Strange – they feel very different in tone," she said.

"But I love that about DC, and I’ve always thought that that’s a wonderful thing about DC – they were all so different," she concluded.