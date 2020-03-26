Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Reveals the Reason She Refused to Direct Thor Sequel

Patty Jenkins on exiting Thor: The Dark World (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before Wonder Woman came Patty Jenkins' way, she was attached to direct "Thor: The Dark World" for Marvel Cinematic Universe but the director realised it would be impossible to make a good sequel with the poor script she had. Jenkins at the time was known for directing Charlize Theron-starrer Oscar-winner "Monster" and the pilot episodes of AMC's series "The Killing".

The director, in an interview to Vanity Fair, said she decided to walk away from the MCU film as she thought it would hurt her chances as a woman filmmaker.

"I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing. I think it would have been a huge deal — it would have looked like it was my fault. It would've looked like, ‘Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things'," she told the publication.

Jenkins said she was aware of the pressure that came with being the first female director of a superhero movie like "Thor" and the implication it would have on her and other women directors' future.

"(‘Thor') was the one time in my career where I really felt like, ‘Do this with (another director) and it's not going to be a big deal. And maybe they'll understand it and love it more than I do.' You can't do movies you don't believe in. The only reason to do it would be to prove to people that I could. But it wouldn't have proved anything if I didn't succeed. I don't think that I would have gotten another chance. And so, I'm super grateful," she said.

This is why she decided to go ahead with "Wonder Woman" and rest, as they say, is history. Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" in 2017 became a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 821 million at the worldwide box office. The director is returning with the film's sequel on August 14.