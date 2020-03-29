X-Men: Dark Phoenix Actress Jessica Chastain Rejected this Marvel Movie and For Reasons Valid Enough

Jessica Chastain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being a superhero on the silver screen is a great experience and while one may these movies have reached a saturation point, let's not deny that the craze for them is going to recede anytime soon. We usually hear about the actors auditioning for a role and getting rejected by the production house. Like how Riverdale actor, KJ Apa auditioned for Tom Holland's Spider-Man character but was rejected eventually. However, when it comes to Jessica Chastain, she can proudly boast of rejecting the offer herself. Yes, the Zero Dark Thirty actress was initially offered an MCU role but she passed on the offer for reasons valid enough. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange or Brie Larson's Captain Marvel May Join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3.

The movie in question here was Benedict Cumberbatch's, Doctor Strange. Before Rachel McAdams was signed as Christine Palmer, Marvel was keen on having Jessica for the role. The film's writer, C. Robert Cargill during his appearance on the Junkfood Cinema podcast revealed what went wrong with Chastain's casting.

"This is the interesting thing that Hollywood’s starting to find out is that a lot of the actresses out there want to be superheroes as much as the actors do. I know this happened with Scott [Derrickson]. He went to Jessica Chastain to get her on Doctor Strange because we were considering her. She’s like, ‘Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I’m only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character, and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape.’ And that was the coolest rejection ever. She wanted to be in a Marvel movie, but she wanted to be the superhero, not the badass doctor Night Nurse," he elaborated. Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Shares an Iconic Scene from Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Has THIS to Say About It.

While Christine Palmer had nothing much to do in the first part, there are reports that she'd take up the mantle of doctor Night Nurse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jessica was right in rejecting the role as she had nothing great to offer in the character that was being offered to her. Though she joined X: Men last year as an antagonist and her outing was nothing great either, she'd expect a meatier role when it comes to entering Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully, she'll sign one soon.