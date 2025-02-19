‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 1 Finale: From Time-Loop Twist to Aunt May’s Big Secret, 8 Mind-Blowing Revelations Packed in Final Two Episodes of Disney+ Show! (SPOILER ALERT)

Lonnie Lincoln, already nicknamed 'Tombstone' by his boss Big Donovan, fully embraced his villainous identity in Episode 9, titled "Hero or Menace." During a raid on an Oscorp vehicle carrying Octavius’s gadgets, Lonnie accidentally cracked a vial, ingesting its contents and gaining superpowers—tough skin and super-strength. While teaming up with Spider-Man to defeat Scorpion, Lonnie’s transformation continued. By the finale, he had taken over the 110th Street gang after Big Donovan fled, and his hands began turning grey, just like the comic-book version of Tombstone.

So, what exactly happened in the final two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1? Here are seven major twists that left fans reeling:

The finale also unveiled the diabolical machinations of Norman Osborn. Despite offering Peter valuable advice that helps him understand what it means to be Spider-Man, Osborn ain't Tony Stark, and his true intentions are far from noble. We also witnessed the beginnings of supervillain arcs for several popular characters while two fan-favourite Avengers made their return. And yes, a very well-known Spider-Man villain might be joining the fray in Season 2.

1. Tombstone Becomes… Well, Tombstone

A Still From Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1

Lonnie Lincoln, already nicknamed 'Tombstone' by his boss Big Donovan, fully embraced his villainous identity in Episode 9, titled "Hero or Menace." During a raid on an Oscorp vehicle carrying Octavius’s gadgets, Lonnie accidentally cracked a vial, ingesting its contents and gaining superpowers—tough skin and super-strength. While teaming up with Spider-Man to defeat Scorpion, Lonnie’s transformation continued. By the finale, he had taken over the 110th Street gang after Big Donovan fled, and his hands began turning grey, just like the comic-book version of Tombstone.

2. Spider-Man’s Unintentional Role in His Own Origin

A Still From Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1

In a mind-bending twist, Peter Parker discovered that his transformation into Spider-Man was the result of a bizarre time loop. Unbeknownst to him, Norman Osborn had been experimenting with his blood, hoping to use it to create an army of Spider-Men. When Operation Monolith brought the symbiote creature (seen in Episode 1) into the present, Peter realised that Doctor Strange had travelled from the future (his current present...) to stop it. However, Strange’s actions inadvertently destroyed Midtown High and released the spider that bit Peter in the past. This spider, which had escaped during the chaos, crawled through a portal and bit Peter, giving him his powers. Peter remains unaware that his mentor, Norman Osborn, was behind it all - and that he was indirectly responsible for his own transformation.

Nico was initially upset with Peter for hiding his Spider-Man identity, but she forgave him after he saved her life. However, it turns out Nico has a secret of her own. The purple amulet she wears is magical, and she uses it to communicate with her deceased mother. In the comics, Nico is a Wiccan and the daughter of dark wizards, wielding occult powers. Known as Sister Grimm, she was a member of the Runaways. Her supernatural abilities could play a significant role in future seasons.

7. Doctor Octavius on the Path to Becoming Doc Ock

A Still From Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1

We've already seen Doctor Octavius's mechanical arms in action during a police raid on his warehouse, but they weren't yet attached to his body. In the finale, while plotting revenge against Norman Osborn from his prison cell, Octavius is seen sketching blueprints for what will eventually become his iconic Doc Ock suit. Spider-Man's troubles are about to get a lot more complicated.

8. Aunt May’s Shocking Secret

A Still From Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1

Peter isn't the only one keeping secrets in his family. In the final moments of Episode 10, Aunt May is seen visiting a prisoner—revealed to be Peter's presumed-dead father, Richard Parker. Why is he in prison, and why did May keep this from Peter? These questions will likely be explored in Season 2. BTW, Richard Parker was voiced by Josh Keaton, who voiced Spider-Man in videogames like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Spider-Man: Edge of Time and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3.

