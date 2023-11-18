Pop icon Madonna has sparked concern from her fans after looking drastically different in her latest bout of Instagram posts. The global superstar is currently touring Europe and has been sharing pictures with her fans during her spare time on her social media, reports Mirror.co.uk. She shared a series of images of herself enjoying her time in Paris, with one close-up snap drawing the attention of her followers due to her "gaunt" appearance. Madonna Is Truly the 'Queen of Pop' As She Becomes Highest-Selling Female Recording Artiste of All Time.

The singer leaned forward with her trademark blonde hair styled in tousled curls hanging around her face. She wore a nude lip and bronze eyeshadow with full glamour lashes, and she looked into the camera. As per Mirror.co.uk, Madonna accessorised with a sparkling NY necklace as she caught the attention of her adoring followers, who heaped praise on her for the look. However, one fan wrote, "You look gaunt and tired; all this touring is a lot for a 65-year-old woman." A second added: "I hope you are well, mama, Queen of Pop. Be sure to rest on this journey of the world."

Madonna first arrived in Paris on Saturday, when she was also pictured wearing a very casual hoodie and sunglasses. Despite making efforts to not draw attention to herself and being surrounded by an entourage of bodyguards and personal security, Madonna was easily recognisable to fans. Her stint of covering up in discrete and warm clothing comes after she recently sent fans wild with some very racy Instagram posts.

The icon posted a collection of photos to her 70 million followers where she was seen striking some raunchy poses while modelling jaw-dropping outfits. Madonna Resumes Celebration Tour Rehearsals Following Hospitalisation, Says 'Prioritising Healing Process'.

The Queen of Pop’s Celebration Tour boasts a run of 78 shows throughout 15 countries, featuring 24 onstage performers (including four of Madonna’s children). It kicked off in London’s O2 Arena on October 15 and will finish in Mexico City in April next year.

