Chennai, February 10: Director Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced that his film, 'Khatra: Dangerous', had been cleared by the Censor Board with an 'A' certificate.

Taking to Twitter, the director wrote, "Great news! 'Khatra: Dangerous' has passed through Censor. It's India's first lesbian background film ever since the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377. Will be confirming the release date soon." Ram Gopal Varma Reacts on Celeb Divorces, Says ‘Nothing Murders Love Faster Than Marriage’.

The director also went on to say, "'Khatra: Dangerous' starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani, as a lesbian love couple passed censor with an 'A' certificate and I frankly would have been disappointed if it didn't get an 'A'.

KHATRA : DANGEROUS starring ⁦@NainaGtweets⁩ and ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ as a LESBIAN love couple passed censor with a A certificate and I frankly would have been disappointed if it dint get an A 💐💐💐https://t.co/jsnyRScuWt pic.twitter.com/81rqsPE9Ec — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 10, 2022

More Tweets by RGV!

Lots dint expect KHATRA : DANGEROUS to pass through censor cos it’s a love story between 2 women but same sex relationships have been legitimised when section 377 was repealed ..Film features ⁦@NainaGtweets⁩ and ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ https://t.co/jsnyRScuWt pic.twitter.com/ecZgKs9ES6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 10, 2022

India’s 1st Lesbian film since same sex relationships were legitimised is a crime drama directed very proudly by yours truly pic.twitter.com/fIyb5MMfPF — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 10, 2022

"Lots didn't expect 'Khatra: Dangerous' to pass through Censor because it's a love story between two women but same-sex relationships have been legitimised when Section 377 was repealed.

"'Khatra: Dangerous' will be releasing in both theatres and OTT as soon as the release date is finalised sometime in March. The film is about a crime drama with a lesbian couple."

