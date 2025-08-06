Pop sensation Katy Perry is currently busy with "The Lifetimes Tour" in North America to promote her seventh studio album "143". A video of a stage malfunction from her stop in San Francisco went viral on social media. In the video, a giant butterfly-shaped prop malfunctioned mid-air during her performance of her hit track "Roar." However, even after losing balance, she held onto her seat and continued her performance. Days later, the diva is grabbing headlines for another heartwarming gesture during a concert in Detroit. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry’s Montreal Concert After Cosy Dinner Date, Fuels Rumours of Budding Romance Post Recent Splits (Watch Video).

Katy Perry Fan Falls on Stage During Her Detroit Concert

Detroit's Caesar Arena lit up on August 3 as Katy Perry performed there as part of her Lifetimes Tour. During her high-energy concert, something unexpected happened. A young fan collapsed on stage after the "Dark Horse" singer called her up. In videos going viral online, Katy can be seen introducing the concertgoer as McKenna before sharing a hug with her and two others.

Katy could be heard telling her, "You’re sparkling so bright, your light is so bright. We are going to play a really special song. You know 'The One That Got Away'?" she asked the girl. However, when Katy walked away to set up her musical instruments for the track, the young girl collapsed on the stage. Perry, along with the crew and medical staff, immediately rushed to check on McKenna as the crowd cheered loudly.

Check Out Katy Perry’s Viral Video Here

I've never seen any artist handle such situation better than katy perry did tonight, paused the show & stayed with the fan even after medics came. truly an angel!!! pic.twitter.com/uSBShSxgvw — Fadi ¹⁴³ (@TheWitnessedBoy) August 4, 2025

Netizens Praise Katy Perry for Her Response

A video showing the unfortunate incident went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to the clip, netizens hailed Katy's swift response and praised the pop sensation for her concern towards the young fan. Fans were gushing over the 40-year-old singer in the comments section with positive remarks.

A user wrote, "Yuppp she really has a pure heart it makes me really wanna go to her tour , it looks so much fun." Another wrote "she has a heart of gold frrr her hate is truly forced nobody can convince me otherwise." Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau in Montreal; Video Goes Viral As Singer and Canada Ex-PM Share Lobster and Special Moments at Le Violon (Watch).

Internet Reacts to the Incident

‘Heart of Gold FR’

she has a heart of gold frrr her hate is truly forced nobody can convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/qnbWwULqIf — Fadi ¹⁴³ (@TheWitnessedBoy) August 4, 2025

No Way

The way I’m actually tearing up watching this 🤧 They’ll never make me hate you Katy. — slimsy_69 (@slimsy_69) August 4, 2025

Mother Energy

I love how she actually stays with the girl and doesn't stand at a distance. People will never make me think she's a bad person. — Joe Hughes (@JoeHughes_2099) August 4, 2025

Katy Perry’s Prayer for the Fan

Katy Perry, along with the other girls on stage, took a moment to say a prayer for McKenna. Dear God, we pray for McKenna and that she will come back fully brighter and better than ever and you will look after her and you will heal her. Thank you so muh. Amen," Katy said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).