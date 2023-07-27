BTS fans swear by their love for each and every band member and constantly want to know what’s happening. If you fear you’ve missed out on any important updates regarding your favourite K-pop band, don’t worry; we bring you all the updates here. This article will give you the top BTS news of the week. BTS’ Songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Life Goes On’ Most Streamed K-Pop Music On Spotify India Chart.

BTS V to Release His Solo in September

BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is reportedly coming up with his solo record and that too very soon. The band member has been giving hints about a solo album for quite some time, and fans are, of course, excited with the release said to be in September. However, the Bighit Music agency hasn’t given any confirmation. They said there was no confirmation of the schedule.

Jungkook Speaks About Band Coming Together

After releasing his new song Seven featuring Latto, BTS Jungkook spoke about the band coming together post their military enlistments. He said, “It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste. After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible." Barbie: BTS’ Jimin Thanks Ryan Gosling’s Ken for the Guitar, Singer Shares Short Video On Insta!.

Ryan Gosling Gives Jimin ‘Barbie’ Guitar

Ryan Gosling was recently spotted wearing the same outfit in the Barbie movie that BTS Jimin had worn in his Permission to Dance video. And calling it the ‘Ken code’, the actor presented the guitar he used in the movie to the BTS band member. The actor called the guitar “his most prized possession” and gifted it to Jimin for copying his look.

These are some of the latest updates with regard to BTS band members that happened this week. Stay tuned with us to keep checking in on more such updates every week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).