Recently, BTS is simply ruling the world! Even though this group is not performing together because they are busy with military enlistment and world tours, still they are in the news because of their songs. Not just BTS, all girl K-pop group BLACKPINK and FIFTY FIFTY are also in the list of the most streamed k-pop music on Spotify India Chart. According to reports, “Dynamite” by BTS streamed over 94.8 million, “Butter” by BTS streamed over 58.3 million, “Money” by Lisa streamed over 52.8 million, “Boy With Luv” by BTS streamed over 44.6 million, “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth ft. Jungkook: streamed over 43.5 million, “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK streamed over 42.9 million, “Life Goes On” by BTS streamed over 36.6million, “Cupid - Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY streamed over 29.2 million, “My Universe” by Coldplay & BTS streamed over 26.2 million and “Permission To Dance” by BTS streamed over 26.2 million. Barbie: BTS’ Jimin Thanks Ryan Gosling’s Ken for the Guitar, Singer Shares Short Video On Insta!.

