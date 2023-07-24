A few days back, Ryan Gosling aka Ken from Barbie had presented BTS' Jimin with a gift; a guitar. Ryan sent the gift to Jimin in exchange for copying his cowboy outfit from "Permission To Dance". While appreciating Jimin for his fashion sense in a video, Ryan's Ken mentioned that he is sending his most prized possession- a guitar. And now, Jimin has responded to it on Instagram after receiving the guitar. The "Set Me Free Pt.2" singer said, "Hi Ryan and Hi Ken, It's Jimin! Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!" Barbie: Margot Robbie Punches Groper in This Set Video From Greta Gerwig's Film; Ryan Gosling's Ken Lets Out a Hilarious Scream (Watch Video).

Check Out Jimin's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

