Despite BTS members taking a temporary hiatus from group activities, they and HYBE have made efforts to keep fans engaged and entertained. Two members, Suga and J-Hope, have recently released their solo documentaries titled Road to D-Day and Jack in the Box, respectively. Fans can enjoy these documentaries on Disney+ Hotstar. Suga and J-hope appeared in one frame to announce the same. The video has all elements of SOPE (Suga + J-hope) love which was enough for fans to trend ‘SOPE’ or “MY SOPE” on Twitter. BTS and BLACKPINK Top 5 News: Kim Taehyung aka V's Solo Fan Meeting, Jennie Hot Calvin Klein Photoshoot and More To Know About!.
Check Out The Announcement Video Here:
🎉BTS Solo Documentaries🎉
<j-hope IN THE BOX> & <SUGA: Road to D-DAY>
In cinemas worldwide from Sat, June 17 for a limited time only
🔗Tickets now on sale at https://t.co/jQwpfNVsOo#jhopeINTHEBOX #RoadToDDAY #BTSsolodocumentaries pic.twitter.com/DGkss7bg4Z
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 16, 2023
J-Hope and Suga of BTS have embarked on their solo music endeavors. J-Hope released his solo album in July of last year, delivering a collection of songs that showcased a side of him previously unknown to the public. The album served as a platform for J-Hope to express himself and reveal more about his personal journey.
On the other hand, Suga recently dropped his solo album in April, which reflects his artistic identity under his moniker, Agust D. This album represents a reflection of Suga's unique artistry, allowing him to explore and express himself creatively. Both albums offer fans an opportunity to delve deeper into the individual artistry and musical styles of J-Hope and Suga, providing a captivating musical experience outside of their group activities with BTS.
