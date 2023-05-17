Despite BTS members taking a temporary hiatus from group activities, they and HYBE have made efforts to keep fans engaged and entertained. Two members, Suga and J-Hope, have recently released their solo documentaries titled Road to D-Day and Jack in the Box, respectively. Fans can enjoy these documentaries on Disney+ Hotstar. Suga and J-hope appeared in one frame to announce the same. The video has all elements of SOPE (Suga + J-hope) love which was enough for fans to trend ‘SOPE’ or “MY SOPE” on Twitter. BTS and BLACKPINK Top 5 News: Kim Taehyung aka V's Solo Fan Meeting, Jennie Hot Calvin Klein Photoshoot and More To Know About!.

🎉BTS Solo Documentaries🎉 <j-hope IN THE BOX> & <SUGA: Road to D-DAY> In cinemas worldwide from Sat, June 17 for a limited time only 🔗Tickets now on sale at https://t.co/jQwpfNVsOo#jhopeINTHEBOX #RoadToDDAY #BTSsolodocumentaries pic.twitter.com/DGkss7bg4Z — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 16, 2023

J-Hope and Suga of BTS have embarked on their solo music endeavors. J-Hope released his solo album in July of last year, delivering a collection of songs that showcased a side of him previously unknown to the public. The album served as a platform for J-Hope to express himself and reveal more about his personal journey.