Flower of Evil, starring Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, will get an official Indian adaptation. The good news here is that this is an official remake and not a copy in denial. Flower of Evil has a good story and some really stunning plot twists. For those who have already watched it on Netflix, the adaptation could just be a do-over as in India, we believe in staying faithful to the original till the last scene. It would be interesting to see if they manage to keep the plot as intriguing as the original. But it also made us wonder what if India starts remaking other kdramas which are sacrosanct.

To help Indian content makers not make that mistake, we have compiled a list of kdrama shows that should never be touched. We have provided the reasons.

1. Goblin

Will you remake Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge without Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? The feeling is the same for Goblin. Nobody can replace Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook as Goblin and Grim Reaper respectively. Although reincarnation is right up our alley, Goblin is more than just that. It addresses love in several forms. Also, we do a really shoddy job in supernatural.

2. Vincenzo

Vincenzo is about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who bands with a group of people to teach someone a lesson. It's true that Vincenzo has a lot of elements that match our sensibilities, from being an NRI who starts liking the native country, reluctantly warms up to the jovial members of his team and a lot of swag. But here, despite Song Joong-ki being the male lead, a lot of attention has been paid to the cases, character back stories, their equation and much more. We get too carried away by the male lead and his machoism to look beyond it.

3. Strangers From Hell

There was a time psychological content on Indian TV used to give us sleepless nights. But that's not the case anymore. Hence, Strangers From Hell is truly unfit to be remade here. The series is about a young man who moves to a cheap dormitory after getting a job. He soon starts to encounter strange incidents pertaining to other residents, especially his next-door neighbour. The best part is there is no gimmick content here or jump scares. It just plays with your mind.

4. It's Okay Not To Be Okay

Mental health is hardly a plot in any entertainment content we have seen so far in India. It's Okay Not To Be Okay is vastly layered and is woven around dark fairy tales. The whole combination is too out-of-the-box for India to even attempt. The amazing writing of the show addresses so many mental challenges we face in our day-to-day life while a murder mystery runs parallel to it. India is yet to come across a series or filmmaker who can do justice to mental health and so, this series shouldn't be attempted.

5. W

We know that W is getting remade for American television but we don't want the same here. W requires state-of-the-art graphics and animation because the story is about a webtoon. A fictional character jumps world and lands in the real one. We have yet to make a huge splash in terms of CGI. If we get the latter right, the story goes for a toss (example: Ra.One).

It's not that we are averse to Indian makers trying their hands at a Korean drama remake. We totally are for it. There are Heirs, Bros Over Flowers, Playful Kiss and even Crash Landing On You that they can try. Just not the ones mentioned above.

