South Africa Women National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming: The three-match T20I series between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women concludes today, Monday, 16 February, at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, Laura Wolvaardt’s Proteas side aims for a clinical 3-0 whitewash before the focus shifts to the upcoming ODI leg of the tour. Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel in India.
For Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, the final fixture represents a crucial opportunity to gain momentum and address middle-order batting concerns that hampered their chases in Potchefstroom and Benoni.
Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Telecast
Broadcasting for this bilateral series is available across several major networks and digital platforms:
In South Africa
-
Television: The match is broadcast live on SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.
-
Digital: Subscribers can stream the game via the DSTV Stream app or website.
In Pakistan
-
Television: A Sports HD is the official broadcaster for the series in Pakistan.
-
Digital: Live streaming is available on the Ary Plus app and website.
In India
-
Digital: Fans in India can watch the live stream exclusively on JioHotstar app/website. There is no confirmed television telecast for the women’s bilateral series in the region.
South Africa has been dominant throughout the series, largely thanks to the form of captain Laura Wolvaardt, who has led from the front with the bat. The Proteas’ bowling unit, spearheaded by Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba, has successfully defended totals by consistently picking up wickets in the middle overs.
Pakistan will look for a more disciplined performance from their top order. While Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza have shown flashes of aggression, the visitors have struggled to maintain a high run rate against South Africa’s spin-heavy attack on the slower surfaces encountered so far this month.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).