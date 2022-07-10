July 10 marks the birthday of Gong Ji-cheol aka Gong Yoo. He turns 43 today and that calls for a great celebration. Now an interesting thing about the actor is that he started his career in show business as a video jockey on Mnet in 2000. After playing many supporting roles, Gong Yoo finally landed his breakthrough role in the k-drama, Coffee Prince. He went on to play brilliant roles in k-dramas and movies like The Silent Sea, Train to Busan, Goblin, The Age of Shadows and more. The King: Eternal Monarch, Vincenzo, Goblin - 5 Slow-Motion Walk Scenes In Korean Dramas That Live Rent-Free In Our Head.
Now, Gong Yoo may have played many different characters but for his 43rd birthday, we're going to take a look at who he is in real life. Previously in an interview, Gong Yoo revealed that he lives a pretty normal life so nothing stands out.
Although he may claim to be a normal guy, he's also something of an extraordinaire and one of the most identifiable faces of Hallyu. So, for his 43rd birthday, let's take a look at 10 of his Instagram posts that displayed his sui generis personality and brought out the Gong Yoo we know and love. Happy Birthday Gong Ji-cheol! From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!
That Time He Was, Well… Himself
That Time He Thought His Cat Is Really Pretty
That Time He Made Us Swoon
That Time He Was a Supportive Hyung to Nam Joo-hyuk
That Time He Was a Happy Llama, Sad Llama
That Time He Showed Off His Green Slides
That Time He Showed Us Beautiful Views!
That Time He Was a True Cat Dad
That Time He Played Peek-a-Boo With ‘Einstein’
That Time He Wished Peace Among Worlds
It's no secret that Gong Yoo is a highly admired actor and model who won multiple awards, but here's also a surprising fun fact you may not know about him. He is a descendant of the Chinese philosopher, Confucius and is part of the 79th generation among his descendants!
