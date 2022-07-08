Korean dramas and slow-motion walks are inseparable. They can't exist without each other. Irrespective of what genre it is, you will find either the leads walking in reduced speed for effect or possibly a squad. Even villains make their presence felt through this. In fact, the kisses are in slow motion too so that you feel the passion, the desire the need. Oh, we do feel all that and so much more. But here we will stick to the fine walks of the many people in these shows and we quite obviously we have a few picks. Let's begin... From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!.

1. Goblin

Nobody can convince us otherwise but this walk of Gong Yoo (Goblin) and Lee Dong-wook (Grim Reaper) is hands down the BEST slow-mo walks ever! We aren't even open to argument here. It still gives us goosebumps what with that sweet thumping background score.

2. Vincenzo

Like we mentioned earlier, squad goals are important in Kdrama, so a walk to assert the same is also vital. Hence, we have many and our favourite is this Mafia walk from Vincenzo. Swag 'suits' them, don't you think?

3. The King: Eternal Monarch

This one moment from this entire series more then just compensates for its poor writing. Lee Min-ho and his guards walking slowly toward Kim Go-Eun...wow!

4. Crash Landing On You

Don't kill us but while we absolutely loved Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's chemistry in the show, these five men were our biases. This scene is so special for us when the NK squad get together to rescue Ri Jyeong Hyeok. Lovely it was!

Crash Landing On You (Photo credit: YouTube)

5. Itaewon class

Itaewon Class is a must-watch for both Korean drama lovers and the ones who just can't bear them. This teaches us to be positive in a setup that so dark and devastating. If hope had a gif, this would be it!

There are many such amazing slow-motion walks in Kdramas . But these five are what we play on loop. In fact, at times, they make us rewatch the series.

