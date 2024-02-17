Singer IU has talked about how she spends her days off, which is hilarious. IU appeared as the week's guest on the YouTube talk show Just an Excuse! with MC Yoo Jae Suk and co-host Yang Se Chan. The singer said: "On my days off, I just sit at my dining table." Yang Se Chan then asked: "But you're not sitting there all day, right?" IU replied, "I sit there all day, for 6-7 hours." IU says it’s good to sit in one spot for long periods of time, reports allkpop.com. IU To Release Sixth Mini Album The Winning On February 20 at THIS Time.

"I didn't realise other people don't do that so often. But for almost a year now, I've been filming a new drama. And on that set, people kept telling me I was strange. Usually, people come back and forth between cuts from the set to their waiting rooms or the restroom.

The singer added: “But I stay in the same place while all the preparations are going on for the next scene until everyone else returns to the spot for the next cut. I had no idea that it was uncommon behaviour. But for me, I prefer it." Listening to IU's habit, MC Yoo Jae Suk said: "I always imagined that you sat at home with your guitar, just strumming random tunes even on your days off." IU said: "I'm not really like that unless I really have to write new songs for an album."

